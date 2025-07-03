Body found in Co Cork as gardaí appeal for information

14/09/2022 - NEWS - Stock images of Gardai in their new Garda Uniform.(Taken at the Dail) Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a body was discovered at Ballymaquirk, Mallow, Co Cork on Saturday evening.

The witness appeal is seeking information in relation to a male walking on the road between Banteer and Kanturk, Co Cork, on the evening of Friday, June 13th between the hours of 3.30pm and 9.00pm.

Road users who were travelling in the vicinity at the time who may have camera footage including dash cam are asked to make this available as investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kanturk Garda station on (029) 20680 or Mallow Garda Station on (022) 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.