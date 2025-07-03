Crime & Law

Man arrested in connection with death of Nenagh woman (89) in 2024

Josephine ‘Joan’ Ray was found dead in her home at St Joseph’s Park last August

Sarah Burns
Thu Jul 03 2025 - 14:19

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the death of an woman in Co Tipperary last summer.

Josephine “Joan” Ray (89) was found dead in her home at St Joseph’s Park in Nenagh on August 4th of last year. She was last seen alive the previous day.

In a statement on Thursday, gardaí said a man had been arrested in relation to the investigation. He is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.

At the time of her death, Ms Ray was predeceased by her husband Paddy and daughter Joan. She was survived by her daughters Sarah, Frances, Mary and Carmel, as well as extended family.

Gardaí immediately preserved the scene following the discovery of Ms Ray’s body and members of the Garda National Technical Bureau travelled from Dublin to examine the scene.

A senior investigating officer was appointed to lead the investigation, while a Garda family liaison officer was also assigned to support the family.

Ms Ray was a native of Carney, 15km north of Nenagh.

Paying tribute at the time, Tipperary Independent councillor Seamie Morris said she was “a real character, who loved her fashion”.

Ms Ray’s neighbour, Michael O’Brien, described her as having a “heart of gold, and I will dearly miss her and so will her many friends in St Joseph’s Park and beyond”.

Sarah Burns

