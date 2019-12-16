Two families appeal for information on unsolved murders

The families of two men who were murdered in separate incidents more than five years ago have appealed to the public for information about their deaths.

The family of Vincent Maher (29), who was found dead in his apartment in Finglas in January 2014 after being badly beaten, said they continue to search for answers about his death.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Crimecall on Monday night, Mr Maher’s mother, Tina, described her son as “the life and soul of everywhere he went”.

She spoke of the great pain she felt when she first saw her son’s body. “I wouldn’t have recognised him in the coffin. I wanted to bang his chest and bring him back to life,” she said.

Mr Maher also left behind a young daughter. “As a father . . . he couldn’t put a foot wrong. She loved every bit of him,” Mr Maher’s father added.

The family has appealed to those who know what happened to Mr Maher to contact the Gardaí.

“So who ever done this to him, I hope to God they give me peace. That’s all I want now is peace, not only for me but for all my family,” Mrs Maher said.

Owen Maughan was shot outside a service station in Castlebar in December 2013. Photograph: RTÉ

Extensive investigation

Separately, the wife of Owen Maughan, who was shot outside a service station close to his home in Castlebar in December 2013, has called on the public to help advance the investigation into his murder.

Mr Maughan, who was 29 at the time of the shooting, died from his injuries later that night. Despite an extensive investigation, no-one has been charged with his murder.

Mr Maughan’s wife Anne describes the incredible bond she shared with her husband, adding that her life changed forever the day he was murdered.

“I loved the ground he walked on, I cherished him. He was the exact same way with me,” she said. “My life hasn’t been the same. I cannot come to terms with why it happened. Why did they think it was okay to just drive into a garage and murder someone?”

She added: “I miss everything about him. He was my protector. Nothing in this world ever gave me bother because I knew he had my back. I’m torn apart.”

New Year

Ms Maughan said that despite his death, she continues to celebrate the New Year with her husband.

“Each year for the New Year I actually travel to the graveyard. I bring in the New Year in the graveyard. I say Happy New Year and I tell him how much I love him and I miss him,” she added.

Mr Maughan’s father Seamus said the pain of losing his son is something he will never get over.

“The pain doesn’t go away. It’s something you have to learn to live with. No-one deserves to die like that. It tears a hole in your heart that only God alone can fill.”

The family has appealed to anyone who has information about the murder to contact Gardaí. “Owen was a good person. Owen needs justice,” Ms Maughan added.