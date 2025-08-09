Three arrested and more than €1.28m seized in Garda operation in Dublin

Three men have been arrested over €1.28 million in cash seized following a Garda operation.

Carried out by the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) on Thursday and Friday, the operation targeted an organised crime group involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs and money laundering activities in Dublin.

A man in his 50s was arrested and €197,760 cash was seized on Thursday after the DCRT stopped and searched a car in Donnybrook, Dublin 4.

Two men aged in their 30s and 40s were arrested in a follow-up operation in Dublin 2 on the same day. All three men were detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Garda stations in the Dublin.

During searches of a number of south Dublin properties, an additional €1,086,175 in cash was seized, bringing the total amount seized to €1,283,935.

The three men are expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning at about 10.30am.

Assistant Commissioner Cliona Richardson said of the investigation: “This significant seizure of cash will impact the ability of those involved to cause harm in our communities. It not only removes ill-gotten gains from the hands of criminals, but also deprives them of money they would have used to fund further criminal activities.”