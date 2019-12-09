Have you been the victim of a burglary in Ireland?

Two experienced burglars told their stories to The Irish Times about their experiences in breaking into houses in Ireland.

“I used to love creeping in the rooms and being so close to the person, especially if they were asleep. They’d be in the bed and I’ve be crawling around on the floor pulling their trousers over to me [looking for money]. I loved that,” said one burglar.

Aside from being commissioned to steal antiques, cars have always been in demand. One burglar would break into a house with the specific goal of securing the car keys and driving away in the vehicle parked outside.

The burglary rate in Dublin last year was 560 offences per 100,000 people, compared to 268 for the rest of the Republic, according to 2018 CSO figures. The detection rates for burglary last year were 13 per cent for Dublin and 18 per cent for the rest of the country.

