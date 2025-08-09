Prison cells likely to be fitted with remote monitors following spike in inmate deaths

There were a record 22 deaths in prison custody in 2024, an 83 per cent increase on the previous year. Photograph: Getty Images

Irish prison cells are likely to be fitted with remote “signs of life” monitors in the near future following a sharp increase in inmate deaths last year.

The “non-intrusive” technology will alert prison staff if an inmate shows signs of a medical emergency.

It will be rolled out on a trial basis by the Irish Prison Service (IPS), with Limerick and Cloverhill prisons as the potential first sites, with a view to then introducing it to the wider prison estate.

The IPS is currently obtaining advice on the legal implications of such technology.

The move follows concerns raised by the Office of Inspector of Prisons about a dramatic increase in the deaths of people in custody last year.

There were a record 22 deaths in prison custody in 2024, an 83 per cent increase on the previous year. A further nine people died while on temporary release.

Preliminary figures for 2025 shows the increase has stabilised somewhat. In the first seven months of the year, eight people died in custody, according to figures provided by the Office of the Inspector of Prisons.

One further inmate died after suffering a medical emergency in an open prison and was being transferred to hospital while another died while on temporary release.

The IPS has told the prison watchdog it has established a working group to examine the technology. Photograph: Alan Betson/ The Irish Times

The inspectorate has repeatedly criticised the manner in which in the IPS monitors vulnerable inmates. Staff sometimes fail to check on prisoners regularly and have on occasion falsified monitoring records, according to various inspectorate reports.

In its most recent report, which concerns the death of a severely mentally-ill Spanish resident in Cloverhill Prison, the inspectorate recommended the introduction of “remote monitoring of vital signs technology” to improve healthcare monitoring.

Similar recommendations were made in relation to the death of another prisoner in 2024.

In response, the IPS told the prison watchdog it has established a working group to examine the technology and that Cloverhill and Limerick have been identified as potential sites for a pilot project.

It said it was currently undertaking market research to “identify a product which can provide minimally invasive monitoring of prisoner life signs”.

It is also awaiting legal advice from the Chief State Solicitors Office regarding the legality of installing the technology in cells housing vulnerable prisoners, including close supervision cells and special observation cells.

A IPS spokesman said on Thursday this assessment was ongoing.

Such technology typically monitors several health indicators, including movement, breathing heartbeat and can provide early warning of a medical emergency. It can also monitor signs a prisoner is engaging in self-harm.

Last year, Chief Inspector of Prisons Mark Kelly said remote monitoring would be helpful in monitoring prisoners who may have ingested drugs to smuggle them into prison.

Relying on a prisoner’s cellmate to raise the alarm if they have a medical emergency is not sufficient, he said. “Nor is visual observation by prison staff from outside their cells always sufficient to detect a risk to life.”