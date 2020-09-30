Three men charged with attempted murder in Lucan

Three men have been remanded in custody after they were charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Dublin.

They were arrested on Tuesday night in an operation by gardai investigating a non-fatal gun attack last year on 42-year-old Wayne Whelan, from Lucan, Co Dublin.

One of the men was taken to Lucan Garda station while the other two were brought to Ronanstown Garda station.

They appeared before Judge Alan Mitchell at Blanchardstown District Court on Wednesday.

Darren Henderson (30), of Cleggan Avenue, Ballyfermot, Dublin; Cailean Crawford (24), from Clifden Terrace, Ballyfermot; and Charles McClean (32) , of St Mark’s Grove, Clondalkin, Dublin face the same two charges.

They are accused of attempted murder of Mr Whelan at Griffeen Glen Park, in Lucan, on September 4th, 2019, and committing arson of a Ford Focus which was allegedly set on fire at the Old Bog Road, Kilcock, Co Kildare on the same date.

Detective Sergeant Ronan Dunne told the court that Mr Henderson was arrested at his home address at 11.23pm on Tuesday.

“In reply to both charges, he replied, ‘no comment’,” Det Sgt Dunne told the court.

Det Sgt Dunne said Mr Crawford made no reply when he was charged at Lucan Garda station at 1.43am.

Detective Sergeant John Cosgrove told the court Mr McClean was arrested on Tuesday night at his home address. After he was charged and cautioned, he replied, “no comment”.

Judge Mitchell remanded the men in custody to appear via video-link at Cloverhill District Court on October 6th.

The judge granted legal aid. The district court cannot consider a bail application in an attempted murder case.