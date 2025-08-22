Crime & Law

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after man stabbed in Belfast

PSNI say they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation

The man was pronounced at the scene. Stock photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Fri Aug 22 2025 - 09:09

Police in Northern Ireland have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed in west Belfast on Thursday.

Det Chief Inspector Tom Phillips said: “We received a report at around 8.15pm that a man aged in his 30s had been stabbed in the Mulberry Park area of Dunmurry.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, he was pronounced dead.

“A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

“At this time, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this investigation.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1633 21/08/25.” -PA

