Man (40s) hospitalised after shooting in Co Limerick

Gardaí are investigating after a man was shot and a car rammed in Co Limerick on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at an area known locally as the “Stoneyman”, at Kilcoole, on the Rathkeale to Askeaton road, at about 6.30pm.

A car was found burnt out and is to be the subject of a Garda forensic examination.

A man in his 40s was brought to University Hospital Limerick, where his injuries were described by gardaí as not life-threatening.

Sources said the man had suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and hip.

“Gardaí are investigating a violent incident that occurred in Co Limerick this evening,” a statement from the force said.

“Gardaí and emergency services received a report of a vehicle being rammed and an altercation that occurred in the townland of Kilcoole, near Rathkeale shortly after 6.30pm."

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and ask any road users with camera footage who were travelling in the Kilcoole and greater Rathkeale areas between 6.15pm and 7.30pm on Thursday to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda station on 069 20650 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.