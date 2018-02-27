Suspect in Garda Adrian Donohoe murder may face court today

A suspect for the murder of Det Garda Adrian Donohoe may be brought before the courts as early as today.

A second man was detained for questioning last night. He is in his 50s and while he is not suspected of direct involvement in the murder he is closely associated to two other men gardaí believe were involved.

He was arrested in Co Louth and was being questioned at Balbriggan Garda station. Even though gardaí do not believe he was at the scene of the murder, they suspect he has information that could help them solve the killing.

The man who was arrested first and who may be brought before the courts as early as today, in his 20s and from the North. He is being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Under its provisions he can be detained for an initial 48 hours, with only a senior garda officer required to grant permission three times within that period to extend detention.

However, in cases where suspects are held for questioning beyond 48 hours, gardaí must bring them before a Circuit or District Court for permission to continue to detain them.

With that 48-hour period set to expire this evening, gardaí investigating their colleague’s murder must release the suspect or bring him before the courts at some point today.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday at Wheatfield Prison, west Dublin.

Most significant

His arrest is regarded as the most significant development in the five-year murder inquiry.

Det Garda Donohoe (41), a father of two, was killed when he was shot at close range in the car park of the Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Jenkinstown, on the Cooley peninsula, at 9.30pm on January 25th, 2013.

He arrived at the credit union with Det Garda Joe Ryan to provide an armed escort for a staff member depositing a bag of money at a bank night safe in Dundalk.

When the two gardaí drove on to the Credit Union grounds, another car was driven across the exit of the car park. That prompted Det Garda Donohoe to get out of his Garda car to investigate.

However, as he was stepping out of his vehicle, a number of men came out from behind a nearby wall. One of them discharged a shot and fatally wounded Det Garda Donohoe, leaving him no time to respond or take cover.

Gardaí believe the gang intended to rob Credit Union staff of the money. They escaped across the Border to south Armagh, where they are from. At least two of them later fled the jurisdiction for the US.

Proved unco-operative

Gardaí have travelled to the US in recent years to interview men alleged to have been involved but they have proven unco-operative.

The man being held last night was being quizzed about his suspected direct involvement in the murder. He has spent time in the North and in the US since the murder.

After his arrest on Sunday evening he was taken to Dundalk Garda station, where the murder inquiry has been based for the past five years. He was still being quizzed there late last night.

Gardaí interviewing him must add to the investigation file any replies to the questions put to him. And when the questioning is completed, any evidence and any statement from the suspect will be relayed to the DPP.

At that point a decision will be taken on whether there is sufficient evidence to charge him. If not, he would be released without charge.

Senior Garda management have said repeatedly the men suspected of being present at the murder were known to them and that the investigation would continue for years of necessary.

Chief Supt Christy Mangan insisted the fact suspects had fled abroad would not stop gardaí pursuing them “to the ends of the Earth”.

Sunday night’s arrest came just days after it emerged the authorities in the US had appealed for any Irish people there with information on the murder to come forward – especially those in Boston, Massachusetts.

‘Substantial reward’

In recent weeks, posters have been distributed around Boston appealing to members of the Irish community to come forward with information. A “substantial reward” has also been offered.

“An Garda Síochána, the US Department of Homeland Security and the Massachusetts state police are appealing to the Irish community in Boston to help solve the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe on January 25th, 2013, in Bellurgan, Co Louth, Ireland,” it reads.

“Detective Donohoe was protecting his community on the night he was murdered. Investigators believe people living in Boston and the Upper Norfolk County towns of Massachusetts may have information that could assist the investigation.

“A substantial reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and convictions of the person(s) involved.”