Detectives investigating Belfast shotgun murder question man

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in front of his partner and an 11-year-old child have made an arrest under the Terrorism Act.

Raymond Johnston (28), was shot dead with a shotgun in Poleglass in West Belfast at around 8pm on Tuesday, February 13th, at a house in Glenbawn Avenue.

A 57-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and is currently being questioned at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite, the PSNI said.

Police said a 34-year-old man arrested in the Poleglass area on Wednesday has been released unconditionally.

The officer leading the investigation, Det Chief Insp Geoff Boyce, said on Wednesday: “It is just over one week since the brutal murder of Raymond Johnston.

“The manner in which Raymond’s murder was carried out was particularly savage. The gunmen were in the house for a very short period of time and he was murdered in front of an 11-year-old girl and his partner.

“We are determined to catch those responsible and give justice to the Johnston family and while we have made progress in the investigation, we still need help from the community.

“Did you see Raymond the day he was murdered? Can you remember where and when you saw him, and who was he with?

“I am appealing to any members of the public that had contact with Raymond, or anyone who was in the area at any time on Tuesday February 13 and had a dash cam fitted in their vehicles to contact us.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information that could assist the investigation, are asked to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1192 of 13/02/18.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. – Press Association