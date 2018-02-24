Murder investigation under way after man’s body found in Sligo town

Gardaí have begun a murder investigation after the body of a 20-year-old man was discovered in Sligo town on Saturday.

Officers were called to the scene of an incident in a house on Connolly Street, at about 1.30pm.

A young man - who investigating gardaí­ believe was the victim of an assault - was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Pathologist has been notified, and a Garda technical team attended the scene.

Appeal

A 31-year-old man was arrested a short time later and is being held at Ballymote Garda station.

Gardaí­ are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this assault or anyone with information to contact Sligo Garda station on 071-9157000, the Garda Confidential line 1 800-666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.