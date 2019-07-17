Sawn-off shotgun and pistol found in parked car in Dublin

A sawn-off shotgun and a pistol were seized during a Garda raid in Dublin on Tuesday.

Officers searched two parked cars in the Finglas area and recovered a single barrel sawn-off shotgun and a .22 calibre pistol with four rounds of ammunition from one of the vehicles.

No arrests were made during the searches, but investigations are ongoing.

The operation was led by officers from the K-Community Action Team unit.

The two firearms have since been taken for ballistic and forensic examination.