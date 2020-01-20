Safety order granted after man threatens to post intimate pictures on Facebook

A judge has granted court protection to a woman whose ex-partner is threatening to post intimate videos and photos of her on Facebook.

At the family law court in Ennis, Judge Patrick Durcan granted the woman a two-year safety order against the man.

The woman told the judge that she is in fear for her safety because of the man.

In a statement to the court, the woman stated the man is constantly sending her text messages and ringing her.

She said that she blocked him on her phone but that he keeps getting a new phone number.

She stated she also found that the man is following her every day.

She stated the man is blackmailing her “and has intimate photos and videos of me and is threatening to put them up on Facebook”.

The man was not in court to contest the application for the safety order and Judge Durcan granted the safety order for two years.