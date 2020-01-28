Newcastle tragedy: Father says ‘every breath is a struggle’ after deaths of children

The father of three children found dead in their home in Co Dublin on Friday night has said they had “beautiful, bright futures” ahead of them and that since their deaths “every breath is a struggle”.

The bodies of Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla McGinley (3) were discovered in their home at Parson’s Court in Newcastle just before 8pm.

In a statement released by their father, Andrew McGinley, on Tuesday morning, he said: “There are no words. There is only devastation, grief and anguish. Every breath is a struggle.

“Conor, Darragh and Carla are adored. They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them.

“To all parents, cuddle your children whenever you get a chance, tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness.

“The future has now become our enemy but we will battle it every day to keep the memory of Conor, Darragh and Carla alive.”

The statement was released through An Garda Síochána along with a family photograph.

The children’s mother, Deirdre Morley, remains in Tallaght Hospital. The nurse was found by a taxi-driver in a disorientated condition near her house on Friday evening.

Doctors have warned investigators they will not be able to interview Ms Morley until her condition improves significantly. It is understood that, although the woman remains seriously ill, she is expected to survive.

A Garda source said the investigation is a murder inquiry “in all but name” but that it is unlikely to be officially designated as such until gardaí speak to Ms Morley.

Gardaí believe the children were drugged, possibly with a sedative, before being suffocated. Investigations will centre on what medication was in the house at the time.

Ms Morley worked at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin before going on stress related leave several months ago.

The children’s bodies were discovered by emergency workers along with a note stating “don’t go upstairs” and “call 999”.

It is understood that another note was later found expressing concern about the children’s futures.

On Monday the school attended by Conor and Darragh described them as “wonderful boys”.

Scoil Chrónáin, a gaelscoil in Rathcoole, said it was “deeply saddened” by the sudden deaths of Conchúr and Darragh Mac Fhionnghaile and their sister Carla.

Conor was in third class and Darragh was in first class at the school while Carla attended a local pre-school.

“It is a tragedy for our community. Our sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the McGinley and Morley families and all their friends,” the school said in a statement.

“Conchúr was a pupil in ‘Rang a Trí’ and Darragh was in ‘Rang a hAon’. They were both wonderful boys and it was a pleasure to have them in our school. They will be greatly missed by all who knew them.

“Offers of support have been pouring in and are really appreciated.”