M&S resumes online orders in Ireland, four months after cyber incident

Retailer forced to stop accepting orders online after it fell victim to hackers

Marks & Spencer has resumed online orders in Ireland.
Ciara O'Brien
Thu Aug 21 2025 - 13:15

Retailer Marks & Spencer (M & S) has resumed online ordering for its Irish customers, four months after a cyber incident hit the company.

Customers were notified on Thursday that both online deliveries and click and collect orders were now available in Ireland.

In an email, the company said online orders were available for its fashion, home and beauty ranges, and online orders can also now be returned to Irish stores.

The high street giant was forced to stop accepting orders online after it fell victim to hackers, leading to chaos across its network of stores. Stores experienced problems with contactless pay and click and collect services, before it disclosed it had been managing a “cyber incident” on April 22nd.

It later wrote to all of its customers for whom it had email addresses, including some in Ireland, informing them that personal customer data had been taken in the attack.

In June, M & S resumed taking some online orders for clothing lines for customers in England, Scotland and Wales on Tuesday after a 46-day hiatus following a cyberattack. However, online ordering remained paused for customers in the Republic and Northern Ireland.

M&S forecast the attack would cost it about £300 million (€354.5 million) in lost operating profit in its 2025/26 financial year, though it hopes to halve the impact through insurance and cost control. – Additional reporting: Reuters

