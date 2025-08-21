US agrees to 15% tariff on pharmaceuticals imports from EU

European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security and for Interinstitutional Relations and Transparency, Maros Sefcovic, described the agreement as “the most favourable trade deal the US has extended to any partner”.

The United States has confirmed it “intends” to make sure any future tariffs on pharmaceutical and semiconductor imports from the European Union (EU) would be capped at 15 per cent, in a much-anticipated joint statement on the tariff deal agreed between the two sides.

The statement publicly firms up the details of the EU-US deal on tariffs struck by United States president Donald Trump and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the end of last month.

The statement will come as some relief to the Government and the large pharmaceutical sector in the Republic, which to date had been relying on word from the EU side, that the deal capped future US tariffs on pharma at a 15 per cent rate.

The deal saw European countries head off Mr Trump’s threats of cripplingly high import taxes on trade, by agreeing to stomach 15 per cent levies on products sold across the Atlantic.

Higher tariffs on EU-made cars will be brought down to that blanket 15 per cent as part of the deal.

EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic, who was heavily involved in the talks, described the agreement as “the most favourable trade deal the US has extended to any partner”.

Mr Trump has used tariffs to upend global trading relations and extract concessions from US partners in a series of deals.

The US president set a blanket 10 per cent import levy on EU goods as part of his “liberation day” agenda in April, and threatened the 27-state union with much higher rates of 20 to 50 per cent if a trade agreement was not struck by August.

The commission, the executive arm that negotiated for the EU, has said the tariff deal was necessary to avoid a destabilising trade war between the two economic powers.

A joint EU-US statement on the deal, published on Thursday, noted aircraft and aircraft parts, generic pharmaceuticals and cork would be exempt from tariffs.

EU negotiations have been pushing for its exports of spirits, including whiskey and wines, to also avoid the blanket 15 per cent tariffs.

The joint statement said the two sides agreed “to consider other sectors and products” that might be subject to lower tariff rates that applied before Mr Trump’s return to office.

Speaking on Thursday in Brussels, Mr Sefcovic said the agreement had “locked in” significant exemptions and work would continue to push for more products to escape the 15 per cent tariff rate.

The statement said the EU had agreed to “substantially” increase the amount of military equipment and weapons it bought from the US.

The EU stated it “intends to procure” $750 billion worth of US liquefied natural gas, oil, and nuclear energy over the coming years to 2028.

The statement said the EU intends to buy “at least $40 billion worth of US AI chips for its computing centres”.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Harris said the deal was a “first step to negotiate a more comprehensive and formal agreement” with the US.

“Our intention now is to see what other carve outs can be made in areas of interest for Irish exporters,” he said.