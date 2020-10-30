Murder inquiry opened into death of woman and her two children in Dublin

Gardaí have upgraded to a murder inquiry their investigation into the deaths of a mother and her two children found dead in their home in Ballinteer, south Dublin, on Wednesday.

Seema Banu (37), her daughter Asfira Riza (11) and son Faizan Syed (6) were found dead in their home on Llywellen Court early on Wednesday afternoon and gardai believe they had been dead in the house for a number of days.

The deaths were being treated as “unexplained” by the Garda though sources said from the outset the children were murdered and that a post mortem on the remains of Ms Banu would determine how she died.

Gardai have now confirmed the completion of the post mortems and that a murder inquiry was being conducted.

“Following the completion of post mortem examinations, gardaí from Dundrum Garda station have commenced a murder investigation into all the circumstances of the events that occurred at a domestic dwelling at Llywellen Court, Ballinteer,” the Garda said in a statement.

It added the details of the post mortems were not being released for operation reasons and that no arrests had been made.

“Gardai continuing to interview witnesses, conduct extensive door to door enquiries and gather and examine all relevant CCTV,” the Garda added.

“Investigating Gardaí continue to advise that some current uninformed speculation circulating in public is unhelpful to this criminal investigation.

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time and a Garda spokesperson is not available.”