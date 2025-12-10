Storm Bram: 8,000 homes, farms and businesses still without power

Roy Mercer walks along the coast at the Shelley banks in Ringsendm Dublin as Storm Bram battered the country on Tuesday. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Some 8,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power as public transport returns to normal following Storm Bram.

The worst of the power outages occurred in counties Wexford, Wicklow, Dublin, Laois, Kilkenny, Offaly and Tipperary.

ESB Networks said repair crews were continuing to continue to restore power to those affected.

Weather warnings issued by Met Éireann have expired and flights have returned to normal at Dublin Airport after severe disruption on Tuesday.

Graeme McQueen, a spokesman for Dublin Airport, said more than 100 flights had been cancelled. A further 20 flights were temporarily diverted to other airports.

Just one flight was cancelled at Ireland West Airport at Knock, Co Mayo, as the storm was focused on the south and east of the island.

There was also flooding in coastal towns and villages from Blackrock, Co Louth, to Clontarf promenade in Co Dublin, Tramore and Dungarvan in Co Waterford and the Cork City quays.

Most of the flooding was in coastal areas at times of high tides as wind speeds rose, particularly in the southeast of the island, moving northwest as the day progressed.

Sherkin Island, off the coast of Cork, registered the highest wind speed on Tuesday at 119km/h.

Roches Point registered 117km/h, as did Malin Head, while Cork airport had wind speeds of up to 100km/h, according to Met Éireann.

The Department of Education said about 70 schools closed their doors on Tuesday due to the status orange and yellow wind warnings that affected the entire country. Most of these schools were in western coastal areas.

Irish Rail confirmed disruption across its network, including the suspension of services between Greystones and Wicklow town from about 3pm on Tuesday due to flooding. In Dublin, a tree blocked the line and damaged overhead wires between Grand Canal Dock and Lansdowne, affecting operations. Both lines reopened on Tuesday night.

There were widespread reports of trees falling and minor road closures. The Road Safety Authority advised drivers to proceed only with all possible care. In Dublin, a tree fell across the bus lane of the N11 dual carriageway at Stillorgan.

A marine weather warning remains in place for coastal waters from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Fair Head and intending ferry passengers on the Irish Sea have been advised to check with their ferry operator for the latest information and details regarding alternative sailings.