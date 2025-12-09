PSNI officer lives in ‘CCTV prison camp’ after 2023 data breach, court hears

Within days of the data breach in 2023, it was confirmed that dissident republicans had accessed the information. Photograph: Peter Muhly/ AFP via Getty Images

An officer whose details were disclosed in the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) data breach now lives in a “CCTV prison camp”, the High Court in Belfast heard on Tuesday.

The policeman told how he spent thousands of pounds on an advanced home security and also considered suicide at one stage following the leak in August 2023.

He described his fear and anger that rogue republican terrorists managed to obtain information about him.

“I couldn’t get the data breach out of my head, dissidents had my name and my unit, I was just really, really scared,” the officer said.

Granted anonymity and referred to as MTB402, he is among thousands of police officers and civilian employees suing the PSNI over the accidental release of their personal details in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

The unprecedented data breach involved accidental publication on a website in response to the FOI request.

Names, ranks and roles of nearly 9,500 PSNI officers and staff were all disclosed. Within days it was confirmed that dissident republicans had accessed the information.

Most of those affected are seeking damages for negligence and breaches of data protection and privacy.

Although the PSNI has already accepted liability for what happened, the force currently does not have the funding to settle the actions for an estimated total bill of £120 million (€137.2 million).

MTB402 is one of a series of test cases identified for determination as part of efforts to manage the scale of litigation.

He was allowed to give evidence from behind screens due to mental health issues and concerns at being identified.

The officer recalled his state of shock after learning about the data breach through news reports.

Releasing the details had undone all efforts to keep his job a secret and protect his family, the court heard.

“I couldn’t believe how stupid somebody could have been to allow that to happen,” he said.

His alarm worsened following confirmation that dissident republicans had the disclosed information.

“Everything I and everybody else had ever done to protect ourselves was now in the hands of these people,” he said. “I was scared I was going to be attacked.”

Questioned by his barrister, Gavin Millar KC, the officer also described feeling he had failed as a father due to the potential risk his family were exposed to.

Fearing he could be subjected to a possible attack, the officer spent up to £2,500 installing an advanced security system at his home.

“Essentially, all it does is remind you that you’re trapped in your home,” he stated. “You’re living in a CCTV prison camp, that’s what it’s like.

“There are constant notifications on cameras and at night I’m checking it (obsessively), even if it’s something simple like a spider. It’s just terrible.”

Later in evidence, MTB402 told how he decided to hand in his firearm as his mood continued to darken. It was described as a double-edged sword situation where he was also scared at being left without protection.

At one stage the policeman became so low that he went to a stretch of water, contemplating suicide.

Breaking down in the courtroom, the officer explained he then had second thoughts because he did not want anyone else nearby to witness it.

When he returned home and told his wife about the incident she urged him to seek help.

During his testimony MTB402 repeatedly expressed his anger over the leak and the consequences of being left feeling “messed up”.

The case continues.