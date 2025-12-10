Crime & Law

PSNI makes three arrests in cross-Border inquiry into violent right-wing extremism

Two men were detained in Co Down and a woman was arrested in Co Armagh

The PSNI made three arrests as part of an investigation into right-wing extremism. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Wed Dec 10 2025 - 07:491 MIN READ

Three people have been arrested in Northern Ireland as part of a cross-Border police investigation into violent right-wing extremism.

Two men were detained by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in Co Down and a woman was detained in Co Armagh.

One of the men (38) was arrested in Ballynahinch while the other man (48) was arrested in Kilkeel.

The woman (40) was arrested in Lurgan.

The arrests were made following previous searches carried out in Co Down.

All three were detained under the Terrorism Act. They have been taken to the PSNI’s Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Street in Belfast.

The PSNI investigation into right-wing extremism is being carried out in conjunction with the Garda.

It is understood the arrests are not linked to recent threats made to elected representatives in Newry, Mourne and Down. − PA

