Lawyers, landlords and business people hit for €10m over failing to pay tax

Lawyers, landlords and business people paid more than €10 million to the Revenue in the three months to September 30th for failing to pay tax, new figures show.

Revenue published its latest defaulters’ list on Tuesday, naming 30 people and businesses who paid more than €50,000 in tax, penalties and interest over the third quarter of the year.

The total amount for which those taxpayer settled was €10.5 million, said a Revenue statement.

The agency noted that audits and other action to boost compliance yielded almost €177 million during the same three-month period.

“These published settlements reflect only a portion of all Revenue compliance interventions,” it said.

The law requiring Revenue to publish names and addresses of defaulting taxpayers is under fire as some individuals fear risks to their safety as a result.

Days ago a prominent tax adviser said that social media influencers and content creators were concerned at the threat posed by making their addresses public.