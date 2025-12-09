Business

Lawyers, landlords and business people hit for €10m over failing to pay tax

Revenue activity yields €177m for State

Lawyers, landlords and business people paid more than €10 million to the Revenue in the three months to September 30th for failing to pay tax, new figures show.
Lawyers, landlords and business people paid more than €10 million to the Revenue in the three months to September 30th for failing to pay tax, new figures show.
Barry O'Halloran
Tue Dec 09 2025 - 17:011 MIN READ

Lawyers, landlords and business people paid more than €10 million to the Revenue in the three months to September 30th for failing to pay tax, new figures show.

Revenue published its latest defaulters’ list on Tuesday, naming 30 people and businesses who paid more than €50,000 in tax, penalties and interest over the third quarter of the year.

The total amount for which those taxpayer settled was €10.5 million, said a Revenue statement.

The agency noted that audits and other action to boost compliance yielded almost €177 million during the same three-month period.

READ MORE

A digital euro for the digital age

PMI data points to higher construction costs

CRH’s US move pays off with S&P 500 inclusion

Déjà vu all over again for Hollywood as Netflix throws down gauntlet

“These published settlements reflect only a portion of all Revenue compliance interventions,” it said.

The law requiring Revenue to publish names and addresses of defaulting taxpayers is under fire as some individuals fear risks to their safety as a result.

Days ago a prominent tax adviser said that social media influencers and content creators were concerned at the threat posed by making their addresses public.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O’Halloran covers energy, construction, insolvency, and gaming and betting, among other areas
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning