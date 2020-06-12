Ms Justice Mary Irvine to be nominated as President of the High Court

The Government is to nominate Ms Justice Mary Irvine to be the President of the High Court, the state’s second most senior judicial position.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan brought the nomination to Friday’s Cabinet meeting, where it was approved by ministers, sources confirmed. She will now be formally appointed to the post by the President, in succession to Mr Justice Peter Kelly.

Ms Justice Irvine, who will be the first woman to hold the post, is currently a judge of the Supreme Court, having been appointed to the state’s highest court last year from the Court of Appeal, where she had served as a judge since the courts establishment in 2014. Prior to that she had served as a judge of the High Court since 2007. As President of the High Court, she will remain an ex-officio member of the Supreme Court.

Though it is the second most senior judicial post after the Chief Justice, the Presidency of the High Court is in many ways the most influential role in the courts system. Ms Justice Irvine will be responsible for the operation of the High Court system, where the vast bulk of important court cases are heard, and for the allocation of judges to particular lists. She is extremely highly regarded by practising lawyers, legal sources say.

Ms Justice Irvine, whose father was a senior RTÉ executive, attended Mount Anville School in Dublin and later qualified from UCD and Kings Inns. She was called to the Bar in 1978 and became a senior counsel in 1996. She has three children with her former husband, High Court judge Michael Moriarty, and is a keen golfer.

A highly regarded barrister before she became a judge, Ms Irvine authored a number of judgments in the Court of Appeal which reduced large personal injury awards in the High Court.