Motorcyclist in his 50s dies following collision in Lucan

A motorcyclist has died following a road traffic collision in Lucan, west Dublin on Monday morning.

The collision, involving a motorcycle and a car, occurred on the N4 road inbound at Lucan on the Ballyowen exit. Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 10.30am.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, sustained serious injuries, and was taken to Connolly Hospital, in Blanchardstown, according to a Garda spokesman.

He received treatment, but later died from the injuries. The coroner has been notified.

The stretch of road was closed for a time on Monday, while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted an examination of the scene. The road has since reopened, the Garda spokesman said.

The occupants of the car involved in the crash were not injured.

Gardaí in Lucan are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Lucan Garda station on 01-6667300, or the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111.