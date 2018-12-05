Facebook takes down posts about garda in Longford shooting

A detective involved in a confrontation in Longford on Monday during which a man was shot has received threats online but is not under armed protection, senior garda sources say.

Details of the detective sergeant, including his home address, have been shared widely in the local community and online since Monday night’s incident, which was partly caught on video.

However, despite widespread reporting otherwise, the man is not under armed protection, senior gardaí said. “He is receiving all the welfare supports that would be usual in this situation but there is no armed protection,” a source said.

Facebook has been removing posts which shared personal details of the garda, including a photograph of the garda and his family. The detective has been a garda for over 20 years and was recently approved for promotion to inspector.

The man shot in the incident, a 28 year old father of two, remained in hospital on Wednesday receiving treatment for a non-life threatening bullet wound to his foot.

An Alsatian dog was also injured during the incident but gardaí have yet to locate it.

It is understood the injured man and his wife have taken on legal representation and intend to pursue a case against An Garda Síochána.

The detective had attended the scene at Ferriskill, between Granard and Edgeworthstown, shortly before 5pm following a dispute between members of the family and a Cork man over a truck.

The video of Monday’s incident, which appears to have been taken by the man’s wife, shows the plain-clothes garda in a confrontation with the male. The male appears to be trying to keep the door of a vehicle open while the occupant of the truck and the garda attempt to close it.

At one stage, the male lunges at the occupant of the truck causing him to recoil. The garda is then pulled downwards by his tie, but it is not clear who is pulling the tie. The garda can heard saying “get her to let go”.

At this point, he fires his weapon and the woman taking the video starts screaming and saying “You’ve shot my husband.”

The incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission which is expected to open a full investigation. This will involve interviewing the detective sergeant and examining his official weapon, a 9mm Sig Sauer.

Local gardaí made a renewed appeal for witnesses to the incident. No arrests have been made.