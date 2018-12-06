Witnesses sought over Garda shooting incident

Gardaí in Co Longford have appealed for witnesses to an incident at Ferriskill on Monday in which an official Garda firearm was discharged.

Gardaí said they wanted to speak to anyone who was in the area of Ferriskill at the time, including road users.

A garda sergeant fired his official Sig Sauer handgun during a confrontation with members of a family at their home at Ferriskill on Monday.

The bullet hit a 28-year-old man in the leg, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

An Alsatian dog was also injured during the incident, but gardaí have yet to locate it.

The incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission, which is expected to open a full investigation into it.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Granard Garda station on 043-6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, or any Garda station.