Motorcyclist dies following collision in Co Meath

A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Co Meath on Wednesday.

The collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, occurred at approximately 2pm at Mulpheddar, Clonard.

The motorcyclist, a male in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to Navan hospital, where a postmortem is due to take place.

Forensic collision investigators are at the scene. The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Trim are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, particularly any motorists with dashcam footage, to contact Trim Garda station on 046-9481540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.