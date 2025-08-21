Teen charged with murder of Irish Rail employee in Co Tipperary

Ian Walsh was found dead at his home in Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, on August 4th

A teenager has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of an Iarnród Eireann employee who was found stabbed to death in his house in Co Tipperary earlier this month.

Nathan Hanlon (19) was charged with the murder of Ian Walsh (49) at his home at Ravenswood, Cregg Road, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary on August 2nd 2025, when he was brought before a special sitting of Clonmel District Court on Thursday afternoon.

Sgt Denis Ryan of Clonmel Garda Station gave evidence of arresting Mr Hanlon, of Castleview, Ballyneale, Carrick on Suir, at his home on suspicion of murder. He said Mr Hanlon made no reply after he was cautioned and charged.

Mr Hanlon’s solicitor, John Joy, said he would not be applying for bail given bail is not available at District Court level for somebody charged with murder. He requested that his client would be psychologically assessed. He was granted free legal aid for his client.

Supt Niall O’Connell said gardaí wanted Mr Hanlon remanded in custody until August 26th.

Judge Miriam Walsh granted the State application and remanded Mr Hanlon to appear in person before Clonmel District on that date. She approved Mr Joy’s application for a psychological assessment of Mr Hanlon.