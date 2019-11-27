More than 20 men stopped on suspicion of buying sexual favours

Gardaí have stopped 23 men over a two day period close to places where sexual services were being offered for sale.

The men were spoken to by gardaí working under Operation Quest, which targets organised prostitution, during a two days of action across eight divisions.

Gardaí involved in the two days of action were specifically targeting men suspected of paying for sexual favours, which is now a criminal offence in the Republic.

Operations were carried out in the Garda Dublin Metropolitan Region west, north and south central as well as Wexford, Cork city, Mayo, Sligo and Louth.

The two days of action were coordinated by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau with local detective units.

“In the course of this intelligence led operation, a total of twenty three (23) individuals were stopped and spoken to by members of An Garda Síochána, arising from suspicion of having purchased sexual services from persons involved in prostitution,” an Garda said.

It added a number of investigation files were being prepared for the DPP, whose office would decide if the men should face prosecution.

Gardaí said the operation was the third large-scale action conducted since the purchase of sex was criminalised last year.

“Combined with recent arrests made by an Garda Síochána arising from alleged attacks on individuals operating as persons in prostitution, this operation reinforces An Garda Síochána’s commitment to target the demand for prostitution and to protect vulnerable persons, including potential victims of human trafficking involved in prostitution,” Garda Headquarters said.