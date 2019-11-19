PSNI chief meets QIH directors on campaign of violence against firm

PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne has held what was described as a “constructive” meeting with the directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) about the campaign of violence and intimidation against the company.

The meeting was held on Tuesday following the torture and beating of senior QIH director Kevin Lunney in September and the death earlier this month of Cyril McGuinness, also known as “Dublin Jimmy”, who is suspected of organising that attack.

The meeting was held at the QIH headquarters close to the Border in Co Fermanagh. All the Quinn directors were in attendance, including Mr Lunney, who is making a gradual return to work.

Mr Byrne was accompanied at the meeting by assistant chief constable Barbara Gray.

“The QIH directors are satisfied that the ongoing investigation into the campaign of intimidation and criminality against QIH staff is now a top priority for the PSNI and that they are working in a collaborative way with the gardaí to bring those responsible and their paymaster to justice,” said a company spokesman.

“QIH is also encouraged at plans for ongoing engagement at the most senior level of the PSNI as the investigation progresses,” he added.

Update

Mr Byrne said that at the private meeting he provided an update on the investigation into the abduction, assault and torture of Mr Lunney and other acts of criminality against the company.

“This was a truly horrific crime,” said Mr Byrne. “Mr Lunney suffered life-changing injuries across his face and body and is undoubtedly extremely traumatised by the whole experience. Other individuals have also been affected by the abhorrent campaign of violence and criminality,” he added.

“I have reassured both Mr Lunney and the directors we are continuing to work closely with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána in a bid to bring those responsible to justice,” said Mr Byrne.

“I want to take this opportunity to continue to appeal for information. The vicious people who carried out the attack on Kevin Lunney have no place in our society.”