Man’s body discovered in residence off the Navan Road

Gardaí are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in a residence off the Navan Road on Wednesday.

The body of the 55-year-old has been removed for a postmortem which will be conducted by the assistant state pathologist on Thursday.

The dead man was the victim of an assault on the Navan Road that occurred on November 14th at approximately 5.30pm.

Gardaí said no arrests have been made in relation to that incident and investigations are ongoing.

The results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.