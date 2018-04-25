Meath man (53) was at Liverpool match with brother when assaulted

Two Roma fans have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an Irish Liverpool supporter was attacked ahead of the Champions League semi-final at Anfield.

Sean Cox (53) from Co Meath, who was at the match with his brother, is being treated at Walton Neurological Centre, where his condition is described as critical.

Merseyside Police said said two Roma fans, aged 25 and 26, were arrested amid scenes of violent disorder ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Roma, which the home side won 5-2.

Liverpool Football Club said it was “shocked and appalled” by the incident and urged fans and those who attended the game to help police with their appeal for information.

Detective Inspector Paul Speight, said: “We believe the victim was in Liverpool with his brother for the Liverpool v Roma semi-final and was assaulted during an altercation between Roma and Liverpool fans near to the Albert pub at about 7.35pm.

A view of The Albert pub on Walton Breck Road after the UEFA Champions League, Semi Final First Leg match at Anfield, Liverpool. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

“Witnesses report that the victim was hit with a belt and then fell to the ground.

“Paramedics treated him at the scene and he was taken by ambulance to Walton Neurological Centre, where he is being treated for a head injury. His condition is currently described as critical and his next of kin have been informed, ” Insp Speight said.

The Albert pub is located at the Kop entrance to Anfield football stadium.

Mr Cox is the former chairman of St Peter’s GAA club in Dunboyne.

In a statement, St Peter’s said: “The Club is aware of an incident involving our Club colleague, Sean Cox, at the Champions League game at Anfield last night. Sean is a long serving and popular member of St Peter’s GAA Club in Dunboyne. At this point we hope that Sean is receiving all of the medical care he requires and that he makes a full and speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sean and his family, and we hope that they get the privacy and space they need. We will not be making any further statement at this time.”

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Damien O’Reilly described Mr Cox as a “cornerstone” of the community.

“He has done huge work locally,” he said. “Sean is heavily involved in the community and the local GAA club.

“Everyone in the area is shocked by the news. We are thinking of him and his family at this tough time. We are praying for a speedy recovery.”

On Wednesday morning a Merseyside Police spokeswoman said Mr Cox was “still in critical condition.”

His alleged assailants were among a total of nine men, aged between 20 and 43, who were arrested for various offences before and after the match.

The offences included affray, assault, possession of offensive weapons, possession of a controlled drug, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly.

Videos taken shortly after the altercation shared on social media appear to show several men among the group of travelling Roma fans swinging their belts as weapons. At least one was seen carrying a hammer.

Flares

Detectives are also investigating the use of flares outside the ground, the force said.

Merseyside Police chief supt Dave Charnock, said “a number of those in the crowd that had gathered to greet the Liverpool team coach were in possession of flares and work is ongoing to identify those responsible”.

He said: “The vast majority of the 52,500 fans attending the game were well behaved and went to watch a good game of football.

“However, a minority of fans from both Liverpool and Roma were involved in isolated pockets of disorder in the city centre and near to the ground.”

Anyone with information or mobile phone footage of the disorder was urged to contact police.

Mr Charnock said: “We will be reviewing CCTV footage, our own body worn camera footage and working with the club to identify those involved in any of these incidents so we can put them before the courts.

“And I would appeal to anyone who has any information, or mobile phone footage, in relation to any of these incidents to contact us.

“Finally, I would like to thank the Liverpool Football Club stewards and the police officers who were out on the ground tonight for their hard work and professionalism throughout the evening.”

In a statement, Liverpool FC said: “(We are) shocked and appalled after a Liverpool supporter was left in a critical condition having been attacked prior to the Champions League fixture against AS Roma.

“Our thoughts, in the first instance, are with the victim and his family at this very traumatic time. We will be offering them our full support.

“The club has been liaising with the emergency services since the incident occurred and will continue to do so.

“Liverpool FC directs supporters and those in attendance at the game to Merseyside Police’s appeal for information.”

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs says it has not received a request concerning the incident, but it remains ready to provide consular assistance if required. –Additional reporting: Press Association