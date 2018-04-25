House on one of D4’s most sought-after streets unoccupied for more than a decade

Concerns are growing over the condition of a protected structure on one of Dublin 4’s most sought-after residential streets, which has been left unoccupied for more than a decade.

The Victorian house at 13 St Mary’s Road in Ballsbridge has been in the possession of Permanent TSB since 2015, but despite growing property values has remained vacant.

The house appears in poor repair and had been entered on Dublin City Council’s register of derelict sites until late last year, when the bank removed large amounts of rubble, litter and wooden hoardings from the front garden.

However, the council said its conservation section will in the coming week carry out a more in-depth in inspection of the interior to determine if the house, which is on the city’s Record of Protected Structures, should be entered on its Buildings at Risk register, which aims to prevent the loss of heritage properties.

2014 v 2017

Exterior elevation of 13, St Mary’s Road South, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 taken in 2016.

Local resident Killian Mallin said he was shocked to discover the house had been removed from the Derelict Sites Register last year.

“It has been empty and in a worsening condition for at least 10 years. But all it seemed to take was a clear-out of the front garden for it to be taken off the Derelict Sites register; to me that is illogical when it is clearly so neglected.”

While the house is unsightly, with a broken lintel above the front door and sections missing from the wooden side entrance door, the waste of a family home was the most frustrating aspect of the situation, said Mr Mallin.

“This property would be a fantastic home for someone. Dublin is facing a housing crisis, with desperation even at the upper end of the market, yet it seems that unless a building is showing signs of imminent collapse the council won’t take action.”

Local Fine Gael Cllr Paddy McCartan wrote to Permanent TSB last month asking its intentions in relation to the house, but said he has received no reply.

“The bank has had control of this house for a few years now and it has a responsibility to address this situation. It is not good enough to clear the garden and leave it at that. In the current climate, any vacant premises which has the potential to be brought back into use should be a priority.”

A spokesman for the bank declined to comment. However, it is understood that there are title issues with the property which have yet to be resolved.

The house has been valued at €1.4 million in its current condition. A refurbished house two doors up went on the market last May at €1.9 million. Another house on the road was advertised for rent earlier this year asking €5,500 per month.