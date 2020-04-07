Man released without charge in fatal Tipperary stabbing inquiry

Gardai are to prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions after releasing without charge a man (44) arrested over a fatal stabbing in Co Tipperary

Detectives haquestioned the man about the stabbing of Lithuanian, Alvydas Nekrosius (45) at his apartment in the New Quay area of Carrick-on-Suir late on Saturday night.

Mr Nekrosis suffered a single stab wound when a row broke out in his apartment at 11.30pm. The emergency services were called and he was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.

Initially, it appeared Mr Nekrosis’s injury was not life threatening and he was able to walk to the ambulance bringing him to UHW but his condition deteriorated and he died at the hospital in Ardkeen early on Monday morning.

Gardai arrested the man at a separate address in Carrick-on-Suir in the early hours of Sunday morning and brought him to Clonmel Garda station for questioning .

The man, who was known to Mr Nekrosius and had been attending a party at Mr Nekrosius’s apartment, was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardai hold suspects for up to 24 hours.

Gardaí had to defer questioning of the man for a number of hours until he was deemed fit for interview and he was questioned throughout Monday but was released on Tuesday afternoon without charge.

Gardai will now prepare a file for the DPP which will include the interviews with the suspect as well as the findings of a postmortem examination on Mr Nekrosius.

Acting State Pathologist, Dr Linda Mulligan carried out a postmortem at University Hospital Waterford on Monday but gardai have not released her findings for operational reasons.

Detectives have also taken witness statements from at least four other Eastern Europeans who were in the apartment at New Quay at the time of the fatal assault on Saturday as well as carrying out door to door inquiries in the area.

Gardai also began harvesting CCTV footage from around Carrick-on-Suir as they try to piece together the movements of both the deceased and the suspect in the hours leading up to the fatal assault.

Gardai also cordoned off the scene of the fatal assault and Garda technical experts began a forensic examination of the apartment. Gardai have declined to be drawn on whether they had recovered any knife or weapon.

However gardaí under Supt Willie Leahy of Clonmel Garda Station are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them at Clonmel Garda station on 052-617 7640.

It is understood that the late Mr Nekrosius was a single man and had been living in the Carrick-on-Suir area for approximately 14 years and was employed locally in the agricultural sector.