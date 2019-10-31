Man pleads guilty to careless driving causing the death of his friend

A 63-year-old man has been remanded in custody for sentencing after he admitted careless driving causing the death of his friend who was a front seat passenger in his car in Co Cork five years ago.

Pavelaka Galba from the Czech Republic, whose address was given Knockaroo, Borris-in-Ossory, Co Laois, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and causing the death of Miroslav Kozel (59) at Ballybeg West, Buttevant, Co Cork on November 24th, 2014.

Galba also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance at Ballybeg West, Buttevant, Co Cork on the same occasion when he was arraigned on both charges at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on Wednesday.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin was told the accused was extradited in July from the Czech Republic and had been remanded in custody on the charges arising out of the fatal incident in 2014.

Defence barrister, Sinead Behan BL said that her client had been suffering from serious health issues in recent times.

Prosecution barrister Don McCarthy BL said the State accepted this and Judge Ó Donnabháin ordered both a medical report on Galba and a victim impact statement from Mr Kozel’s family.

Judge Ó Donnabháin adjourned sentencing until November 25th to allow both be prepared and he remanded Galba in continuing custody to appear again in court on that date.