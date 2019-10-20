Homeless man dies after being found unconscious in central Dublin

Gardaí are awaiting the results of a postmortem on the remains of a homeless man who died in hospital after being found unconscious in Dublin City Centre early on Sunday.

The deceased was seen by passersby in an unresponsive state on Foster Place off College Green in the south inner city.

However, while the emergency services were alerted and the man, who was homeless and in his late 30s, was taken to hospital, he died a short time later.

A postmortem on the man’s remains was being carried out and will determine if he met with foul play or died from other causes.

“Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man (late 30s) who passed away in St James Hospital at 8am this morning,” a garda statement said.

“Gardaí were alerted to the incident by passing pedestrians who observed the man unconscious at Foster Place at approximately 7am. He was removed to St James Hospital where he passed away.

“A postmortem will be conducted which will determine the course of the investigation.”