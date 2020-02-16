Man ordered into Belfast house and shot in presence of four children

A man is being treated for a gunshot wound in Belfast after being ordered into a house in the city and shot in the presence of a woman and four children.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the victim, who is in his 30s, was approached while walking on Saturday night in the Jamaica Road area by two men who directed him to a nearby address at Ardglen Place, where he was shot in the thigh.

The two suspects left the property, and the man was taken to hospital.

“This was a savage attack carried out by two masked men who showed no regard for the other people who were present in the house, which included a woman and four children under the age of 16,” Det Insp Andrew George said.

“There is no doubt the merciless actions of the thugs responsible will have left them all traumatised

“Those who are involved in these attacks do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it. Nothing gives these people the right to violate the human rights of people, and their actions should be condemned by all.”

Lines of enquiry

Det Insp George said the PSNI was investigating a number of lines of inquiry.

The gunman is described as being between 5ft 9in and 5ft 11in in height and in his late 40s or early 50s. He was wearing black trousers, a black coat and a black peaked hat. The second suspect is described as being taller than the other suspect and was wearing a peaked cap.

“I want to appeal to anyone with any information to pick up the phone and tell us what you know. If you were in the Ardglen Parade/Jamaica Road area last night, at a round 10.35pm, call our detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1893 of 15/02/20,” Det Insp George said.

“Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”