Cocaine worth more than €250,000 seized in Co Kildare

A quantity of cocaine estimated to be worth €252,000 has been seized by gardaí in Co Kildare.

The cannabis was discovered during the search of a house in Kildangan on Thursday afternoon. Gardaí also seized equipment, including a large cocaine press, scales and bagging and packing machines.

No people have been arrested in connection with the search, which was part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Kildare.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.