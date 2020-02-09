Security operation following report of device in Lurgan

A security operation was sparked in Lurgan following the report of a suspicious object on Sunday.

The object was discovered in the grounds of a former school in the Cornakinnegar Road area of the Co Armagh town.

PSNI officers carried out a clearance operation at the scene and advised members of the public to avoid the area.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Although some restrictions are in place, access to St Colman’s Cemetery and other local amenities should not be impacted by this security operation.”

DUP MP Carla Lockhart condemned the incident.

“Whether real or hoax those behind this are puppets to their master who is from a different era and is trying take Northern Ireland in the wrong direction,” she said.

“I hope the community will help the police and security services catch the people who are the terror puppeteers and put them out of business for good. It will help the entire community.”