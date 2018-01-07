Man dies after car strikes wall on N4 road in west Dublin

A man has died after the car in which he was driving struck a wall in west Dublin in the early hours of Sunday.

The crash happened on the N4 near Lucan at about 2.15am. The man in his 40s was travelling alone at the time of the incident.

“The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to Blanchardtown Hospital where a postmortem will take place,” a garda spokesman said.

The road around the sscene was closed for a time on Sunday morning but has since reopened following the completion of an examination by garda forensic collision investigators.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who is in a position to insist inquiries into it is asked to contact Lucan Garda station on (01) 6667300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.