Witnesses sought after assault leaves man in serious condition

A man is in a serious condition in hospital following an assault in Co Kildare in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27th.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the incident, in which a woman also received minor injuries, that took place in Rathangan village last week.

A young man (19) was getting into a taxi at Main Street, Rathangan, when another male assaulted him. The force of the punch caused the victim to fall backwards and hit the roadway.

Gardaí were called to the scene at about 1.30am. The man was taken by Ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he is described as being in a serious condition. A female was also assaulted during the incident.

No arrests have been made and investigating gardaí­ are appealing for witnesses. They are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Main Street area between 1am and 2am on December 27th and to any person or taxi drivers who may have dash cams fitted to their vehicles to come forward .

They have asked anyone with information to contact gardaí­ in Kildare on 045-527730, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.