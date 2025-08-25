Conservation rally held on shores of Lough Neagh as algae bloom returns

Blue-green algae at Battery Harbour on Lough Neagh near Cookstown in Co Tyrone. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

A rally has been held at Lough Neagh over the environmental crisis as blue-green algae returned for the third summer in a row.

An overpowering smell from the algae was noticeable at Battery Harbour in Cookstown, near a popular campsite.

Local residents, swimmers and fishermen attended the demonstration on Monday organised by the Save Lough Neagh coalition.

Protesters called for five demands to be met during the rally at the Finn McCool statue on the shores of the lough in Antrim.

They want fines and penalties for “major polluters”, a well-funded public water service, an end to the exploitation of Lough Neagh through sand-dredging, investment into research and recovery actions for the lough and protection for the natural environment.

Five-year-old Ailbhe Urquhart with a bottle of Lough Neagh water at the lough statue in Antrim. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Nitrogen and phosphorus from agricultural fertiliser running off fields and from wastewater treatment are said to be a contributory factor in algae blooms.

The spread of the invasive zebra mussel species is also understood to have played a role in the blooms because they have made the water clearer, allowing more sunlight to penetrate, stimulating an increase in algal photosynthesis.

A rally for Lough Neagh at the lough statue. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Global warming is yet another factor as water temperatures rise.

The condition of the lough, which is the largest in Ireland, has resulted in the eel-fishing season being cut short this summer.

The algae has also spread to other waterways, causing two north coast beaches to close for bathing at the weekend.

Last week Minister of the Environment Andrew Muir said he was “determined to turn the situation around” and the Stormont Assembly has agreed to a Lough Neagh plan. – PA