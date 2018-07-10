Man denies murder, admits manslaughter of woman in Cork

A 27-year-old man has denied the murder but admitted the manslaughter of a 22-year-old mother-of-one whose body was found in a derelict office in Cork city last year.

Adam O’Keeffe pleaded not guilty to the murder but guilty of the manslaughter of Amy McCarthy at Sheares Street, Cork between April 29th and April 30th 2017, contrary to Common Law.

Ms McCarthy was found in a second floor room in a vacant office block on Sheares Street at the back of the Mercy University Hospital in Cork city by paramedics at around 7am on April 30th last.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics but they were unable to resuscitate her and she was pronounced dead at the scene by a local GP.

On Tuesday at the Central Criminal Court sitting at the Anglesea Street Courthouse in Cork, a jury of six men and six women were sworn in to try the case against Mr O’Keeffe, a native of Midleton.

The jury were told by Mr Justice David Barnivale the case against Mr O’Keeffe, whose address was given c/o St Vincent’s Hostel in Cork, would take up to three weeks to hear.

Prosecution counsel, Sean Gillane SC said that while there were three weeks set aside for Mr O’Keeffe’s trial there was only a slight chance of it running into the third week.

A native of Greenmount in Cork city, Ms McCarthy is survived by her infant son, Adam, her parents Brian O’Leary and Regina McCarthy and her sisters, Gillian, Jessica and Hayley.