Seven people, including boy (7) hurt in separate road crashes

Several people were injured in two separate crashes in Cork and Limerick on Monday, including a seven year-old boy.

The collision took place on the Cork to Kinsale Road, and the boy was taken to Cork University Hospital, where he is receiving urgent treatment.

The crash occurred at approx 7.30pm.

A Garda spokeswoman said an investigation into the crash was ongoing.

In a separate crash in Co Limerick emergency services were called to the scene of a two-car collision on Monday morning.

Six people were injured in the crash on the N20, which runs between Cork and Limerick.

Three of the people injured were taken to Cork University Hospital, and three were taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

It is unclear if any of the six suffered serious injuries.

A section of the N20 remains closed near Creggane, Co Limerick, and local traffic diversions remain in place.