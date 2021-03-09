Man charged in connection with shooting in Bluebell
Male in his 30s due to appear at Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday
A man will appear before court in Dublin charged in connection with the shooting in Bluebell.
A woman and a man were injured in the incident at Bluebell, Dublin 8, at the weekend.
Gardaí arrested a man aged in his 30s in connection with the incident and said he will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Tuesday morning.