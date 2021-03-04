Three arrested in Co Laois as part of organised crime investigation

Three men were arrested in Co Laois on Wednesday as part of an investigation into organised crime, drugs and firearms trafficking.

Gardaí carried out a number of searches in the Portarlington area of Co Laois on Wednesday.

The operation was led by the Laois detective unit and Laois drugs unit supported by the armed support unit, air support unit, Garda dog unit, uniformed members from the Laois/Offaly division, customs and Revenue and the Laois dog warden.

The searches were conducted as part of an investigation into organised crime, drugs and firearms trafficking across the Midlands area.

Three men were arrested under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act and are being detained at Portlaoise, Tullamore and Birr Garda stations.

A Garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing.