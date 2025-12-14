Bondi shooting: World leaders react

A woman holds a child in a blanket following the gun attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney. Photograph: David Gray/AFP via Getty Images

Twelve people were killed and dozens wounded when ​gunmen opened fire during a Jewish holiday event at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday, Australian officials said.

World leaders have reacted in the wake of the shooting

ANTHONY ALBANESE, PRIME MINISTER OF AUSTRALIA

“This is a targeted attack ‍on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith.

“At this dark moment for our nation, our police and security agencies are working to determine anyone associated with ‌this outrage.”

SUSSAN LEY, OPPOSITION LEADER OF AUSTRALIA

“Australians are in deep mourning tonight, with hateful violence striking at the heart of ⁠an iconic Australian community, a place we all know so well and love, Bondi.”

KEIR ‌STARMER, ​UK ‍PRIME MINISTER

“Deeply distressing news from Australia. The United Kingdom sends our thoughts and condolences to everyone affected by the appalling attack in Bondi Beach.”

CHRISTOPHER LUXON, PRIME MINISTER OF NEW ZEALAND

“Australia and New Zealand are closer than ⁠friends, we’re family. I am shocked by the distressing scenes at Bondi, a place that Kiwis visit ⁠every day.”

“My thoughts, and the thoughts ⁠of all New Zealanders, are with those affected.”

GIDEON SA’AR, FOREIGN MINISTER OF ISRAEL

“I’m appalled by the murderous shooting attack at a Hanukkah event in Sydney, ‍Australia.”

“These are the results of the anti-Semitic rampage in the streets of Australia over the past two years, with the anti-Semitic and inciting calls of ‘Globalise the Intifada’ that were realized today.”

URSULA VON DER LEYEN, EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT

“Shocked by the tragic attack at Bondi Beach. I send my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.”

“Europe stands with Australia and Jewish communities everywhere. We are united against violence, ‌antisemitism and hatred.”

JONAS GAHR STOERE, ‌PRIME MINISTER OF NORWAY

“I am shocked by the horrific attack at Bondi Beach, Australia, during a Jewish Hanukkah event.”

“I condemn this despicable act of terror in ‌the strongest possible terms. My deepest condolences to all those affected by today’s tragic attack.”

ULF KRISTERSSONM PRIME MINISTER OF ⁠SWEDEN:

“Appalled by the attack in Sydney, targeted against the Jewish community.”

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Together, we must fight the spread of antisemitism.” – Reuters