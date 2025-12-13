Garda Taser trial to begin next week after ‘comprehensive’ training

From Thursday, 128 uniformed gardaí from four designated stations will be authorised to carry Tasers. Photograph: Getty

Frontline gardaí set to be armed with Tasers as part of a trial next week have undergone “comprehensive” training “grounded in human rights principles”.

From Thursday, 128 uniformed gardaí from four designated stations will be authorised to carry the weapons that release an electric charge to incapacitate targets.

They will be carried in conjunction with body-worn cameras.

A Garda statement said those selected for the pilot have undergone a “comprehensive” three-day training course “grounded in Irish Constitution and European Convention on Human Rights principles.”

“The deployment of Tasers will be fully human rights compliant and will be subject to rigorous evaluation prior to any decision for wider roll out of Tasers within An Garda Síochána.”

The Taser pilot has been discussed with oversight bodies including the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, the Policing Community Safety Authority and the Strategic Human Rights Advisory Committee for An Garda Síochána.

The selected stations are Kevin Street Garda station, Store Street and Pearse Street in Dublin and Waterford Garda station. They will all use the digital evidence management system, which allows for the readily available downloading and recording of data on any use of Tasers.

In accordance with existing policies, any use of a Taser will also be notified to Fiosrú, the office of the Police Ombudsman

Paul Cleary, acting Deputy Commissioner Security, Strategy and Governance, said frontline gardaí respond to fast moving unpredictable incidents every day.

“Almost all are resolved calmly. But some can turn volatile very quickly. Situations where somebody is armed, distressed, intoxicated or experiencing a severe mental-health crisis. In some of those scenarios, gardaí have to make instant decisions to protect the public, protect the person in crisis and to protect themselves.

“It isn’t about arming gardaí. And it isn’t about increasing force. This is about preventing harm.”

Gardaí have said the devices will only be used where there is a clear, immediate threat that cannot be managed in any safer way. Any usage will be recorded for oversight.

“We know trust matters. We know policing only works when the public believe in how we operate and why we do what we do. This pilot is measured, transparent, and grounded in keeping people safe, including the individuals we encounter at their most vulnerable,” the Dep Commissioner said.

Tasers have already been issued to specialist members of An Garda Síochána in the regional Armed Support Units and Emergency Response Units.

On average there have been two Taser deployments per month over the last five years.