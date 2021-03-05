Polish man found dead in Lusk in unexplained circumstances

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help following the unexplained death of a man in Lusk, north Co Dublin this week.

The man, who was aged in his fifties and originally from Poland, was found in the bedroom of a home in the Ballastown area at around 5pm on Wednesday.

The circumstances of the man’s death remain unexplained and gardaí are seeking the help of the public in determining his final movements.

They are particularly keen to speak to a male pedestrian who was on the Skerries Road, Commons Lane or Hill Lane in Lusk between six and eight pm on Monday.

“This male was wearing navy blue track suit bottoms and a black zip up bomber jacket and was carrying a distinctive ‘Lidl Deluxe’ shopping bag (black with white writing),” the Garda said in a statement.

The dead man was last seen alive on Monday evening. An incident room has been established at Balbriggan Garda Station and a senior investigative officer has been appointed.

Sources say an official murder investigation has not yet been launched but that gardaí are being given all the resources of a murder inquiry.

Investigators are in the process of canvassing CCTV from the area and several witness statements have already been taken.

The Garda has also appointed a family liaison officer to establish contact with the man’s family and keep them briefed on the investigation.

“The scene continues to be preserved and examinations are ongoing by the Garda Technical Bureau and Divisional Scenes of Crime personnel,” the Garda said.

Following the discovery of the man’s body on Wednesday the remains were taken to Dublin City Morgue in Whitehall where a post-mortem took place on Thursday.

The Garda said it is not releasing the results of the post-mortem “for operational reasons.”

“An Garda Síochána are looking to speak with any person with any information in relation to this ongoing investigation,” it said.

As well as the male pedestrian, investigators are seeking to speak to motorists with dashcam footage who were in the Ballastown area between Monday and Wednesday.

Any person with any information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station 01-6664500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station