Man arrested following €110,000 cannabis seizure in Dublin

A man in his 20s was arrested in relation to a seizure of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of more than €110,000 in Dublin.

Shortly before 8pm on Tuesday night, gardaí stopped a vehicle in Ballinteer in Dublin 16 and conducted a search of the vehicle and person, during which a small quantity of cannabis was recovered.

A follow-up search was conducted at a property in Ballinteer, and cannabis herb with a street value in excess of €110,000 was seized, along with €2,000 in cash and other drug paraphernalia.

A man in his 20s was arrested in relation to the seizure and is being detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Dundrum Garda station.

A Garda spokesman said investigations were ongoing.